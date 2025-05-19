Triple H to make a major World Championship match official for Money in the Bank on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

On Saturday, June 7, WWE will present the fan favorite Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with Triple H and the rest of his creative team looking to put on the best show possible.
One match that may get set up for the event in Los Angeles on tonight's episode of RAW could be a Women's World Title showdown between the current champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.
The two stars teamed up last week on RAW as they defeated Giulia and Roxanne Perez in tag team action. Despite their victory, Ripley's eyes were firmly on SKY's title.
With Money in the Bank less than a month away, SKY and Ripley's world title match may be set up on the upcoming episode of RAW by the King of Kings himself.
Triple H was key in Rhea Ripley's early wrestling journey
Having been at the top of the WWE card for over 20 years, Triple H certainly has inspired many of the top performers who are working today.
Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on her show, Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley cited a match involving The Game in 2005 as a major reason for her falling in love with professional wrestling.
"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.
Today, Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE, having won multiple world titles and a Royal Rumble match. The Australian has certainly become one of the first names you think of when somebody mentions the promotion and its women's division.