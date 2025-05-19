Triple H to make a major World Championship match official for Money in the Bank on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

On Saturday, June 7, WWE will present the fan favorite Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with Triple H and the rest of his creative team looking to put on the best show possible.

Ad

One match that may get set up for the event in Los Angeles on tonight's episode of RAW could be a Women's World Title showdown between the current champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The two stars teamed up last week on RAW as they defeated Giulia and Roxanne Perez in tag team action. Despite their victory, Ripley's eyes were firmly on SKY's title.

Ad

Trending

With Money in the Bank less than a month away, SKY and Ripley's world title match may be set up on the upcoming episode of RAW by the King of Kings himself.

Triple H was key in Rhea Ripley's early wrestling journey

Having been at the top of the WWE card for over 20 years, Triple H certainly has inspired many of the top performers who are working today.

Ad

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on her show, Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley cited a match involving The Game in 2005 as a major reason for her falling in love with professional wrestling.

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.

Ad

Today, Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE, having won multiple world titles and a Royal Rumble match. The Australian has certainly become one of the first names you think of when somebody mentions the promotion and its women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Crack Tom Crack is a listicle and features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With his journalism degree and a passion for pro wrestling, he joined the division in January 2022. Before this, he also worked with Caught Offside.



Thomas's love for pro wrestling sparked at the 2008 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's iconic return in the match instantly making him fall in love with the passion and excitement of pro wrestling. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk due to his outlandish opinions and stance on sticking to his guns, even if some don't agree with him.



During the Money in the Bank 2023 press event in London, Thomas interviewed WWE Superstars LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Thomas is meticulous with his research and aims to provide accurate information to the readers.



When he is not working, Thomas loves listening to podcasts, cycling, playing football, hiking, and meeting his friends. Know More