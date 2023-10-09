Triple H to make rare Smackdown appearance to welcome WWE legend back after almost 2 years? Decoding potential swerve

Triple H will make his on-screen return to WWE SmackDown this week, the same night that Roman Reigns will make his return from hiatus.

The Game recently appeared at the press conference following WWE Fastlane and could have many announcements to make. Jade Cargill's recent signing has been a major talking point, Roman Reigns' next title defense as well as any returning legends for Crown Jewel could all be on the agenda for The King of Kings.

Goldberg is one star who hasn't wrestled since Elimination Chamber back in February 2022 when he came up short against Roman Reigns.

He then went on record, speaking to 93.7 The Ticket back in April, and claimed that he had been promised a retirement match by Vince McMahon.

"The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn't come to fruition through them ... and nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done. Period. End of story."

With WWE's final trip to Saudi Arabia in 2023 already booked and set to take place next month, it could finally be time for the company to give Goldberg that retirement match.

Goldberg has a number of potential opponents for WWE Crown Jewel

Goldberg has had issues with several stars in recent months, but it's a shame that Matt Riddle has now been released from the company since there was a ready-made feud between the two men for when he did return.

Saudi Arabia will always welcome back Goldberg, but he could end up facing someone like Brock Lesnar this year if the company wants it to be a main event-level match.

Will Triple H announce Goldberg's return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.