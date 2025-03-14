Triple H to make RAW star a double champion in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

As head of WWE creative, Triple H has a major say in who represents the company as their champions. The World Tag Team Championships are currently held by Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders.

Ad

Whilst they have thrived as a tag team for a very long time, over the past few years, fans have gotten a chance to see how Ivar works as a singles performer.

Next Wednesday, the powerhouse has a chance to add more gold around his waist as he is set to go one-on-one with Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Whilst Ivar may look like your run-of-the-mill heavyweight, the 41-year-old possesses many skills that you would normally associate with a high flyer and is certainly suited to the style of both WWE Speed and Dragon Lee. Hence, it will not be a surprise if Triple H pulls the trigger and crowns Ivar as the new Speed Champion.

Triple H was keen to make Ivar's WWE persona more realistic

During their time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Erik and Ivar's gimmick was predominantly based around their Viking aesthetic, with previous creative regimes relying heavily on their appearance alone.

Ad

However, after Triple H took over as head of creative, The Game wanted the Viking part of their persona to fade away.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar revealed how during Erik's injury in 2023, Triple H told him that they were going to use the Viking gimmick less and less moving forward.

“When I had this opportunity to do the singles run and it was going well, I had a conversation with Triple H where he said, ‘Hey, how about we start pulling back off of the heavy Viking stuff, slowly peeling some of those layers off so we can tell more stories with you?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s great.'” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Since returning as a duo in late 2024, The War Raiders, Erik and Ivar, have been the most dominant tag team on RAW and currently hold the World Tag Team Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback