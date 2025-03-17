  • home icon
Triple H to make WWE return on RAW next week to suspend major superstar indefinitely? Exploring potential punishment 

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 22:19 GMT
Triple H is the WWE CCO! (Image from WWE.com)
Triple H is the WWE CCO (Image from WWE.com)

Triple H has majorly stayed away from WWE TV since the start of the year. However, the company's Chief Content Officer could be forced to make a return next week following what transpired on RAW tonight.

This week's edition of the red brand saw the Women's World Championship contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. While the signing was overseen by Adam Pearce, he couldn't get Rhea Ripley under control as she came out to attack both women. Mami then signed the contract instead, insisting that she was now a part of the title match at WrestleMania 41.

This could lead to Triple H making his return to WWE TV to punish Rhea Ripley for her actions. Hunter could suspend the former Women's World Champion indefinitely, setting up the storyline of her return down the line. Since Rhea refused to listen to Adam Pearce, it could be the perfect time for the WWE CCO to return and restore order.

Rhea Ripley commented on Triple H's WWE era

Triple H took over the reins of the WWE creative department in July 2022 after Vince McMahon had to step down from the position amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The Game has since performed an excellent job filling the shoes of his father-in-law and has led the company to never-before heights.

several reports have indicated that the talents have also been much happier under Hunter's leadership. Rhea Ripley, who is one of the most strongly booked stars, commented on what she feels is different in the company under the new regime.

"I feel like things actually follow through the end now, which is ideal... Acknowledging the past while moving on to the future is one of the biggest things... We’re acknowledging all the little aspects of everyone’s career and all their accomplishments, no matter where they were within the company. And even sometimes, they go further than that and to the accomplishments outside of the company. I feel like the stories are getting more detailed."
Triple H has booked Rhea Ripley pretty strongly in the last couple of years. However, Mami lost the Women's World Championship in a shocking title change on an episode of WWE RAW a couple of weeks back. She could, however, reclaim the title at WrestleMania 41 if she manages to get added to the match between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY.

Edited by Harish Raj S
