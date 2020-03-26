Triple H makes huge announcement regarding Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's feud

Triple H took the matter into his own hands tonight and laid out an ultimatum for both Superstars.

It looks like NXT's legendary rivalry will have its final chapter soon.

Triple H, with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Following the turmoil that took place a few weeks ago between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on WWE NXT, Triple H appeared on tonight's episode to address the situation and asked both Ciampa and Gargano to join him inside the ring.

The WWE COO and founder of the Black and Gold brand took the matter into his hands and made a huge announcement regarding the deeply personal rivalry between the two Superstars.

Triple H's decision

The relationship between Ciampa and Gargano soured once again after Gargano attacked The Blackheart in his NXT Championship match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Portland, thereby costing him the match. A few weeks ago on NXT, both Superstars brawled all around the Performance Center in Orlando, FL from where the show took place and it ended with both of them crashing through the announcer's table after Ciampa delivered the Air Raid Crash.

Tonight on NXT, Triple H explained to Gargano and Ciampa that he understands what is going on between the both of them as he and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also shared the same kind of history. The Game then laid an ultimatum on both of them and asked how soon they can end their feud.

Gargano said they can do it in two weeks and that they won't need any crowd or big stage which Ciampa seemed to agree. Triple H promised that he will find an empty building and a referee for them within two weeks where they can end it once and for all.

However, Triple H promised that if their feud would still continue after the match, then neither of them will be allowed to stay in NXT and the show will continue without them.