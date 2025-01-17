Triple H may have already spoiled the result of Tiffany Stratton vs Bayley on WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Tiffany Stratton defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley. Last week, Bayley wrestled in a Fatal 4-Way match and won the right to become Stratton's first challenger.

While there is plenty of excitement about the match between Stratton and Bayley, there is a chance WWE CCO Triple H may have already spoiled the result of this encounter. In this article, we will look at what makes it seem like The Game has spoiled the result.

Tiffany Stratton just won the WWE Women's Championship

It's not even been a month since Tiffany Stratton won the Women's Championship. That's how new her reign as champion is. Hence, it's hard to see Triple H booking Stratton to lose the title so soon, given the potential she has and the faith the promotion has in her.

Also, assuming The Game books Stratton to lose the belt, it would look bad on her, and she would also lose momentum. This scenario would turn out to be a blunder, and the Stamford-based promotion would surely want to avoid it.

Nia Jax won't let Bayley win

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion by betraying Nia Jax. Then why would Jax not cost Stratton the title? Simple. It's because, knowing Jax, she would want to take her revenge on Stratton and win back the title she lost to the 25-year-old.

That's the reason Jax, along with someone like Candice LeRae, could come out and attack both Bayley and Tiffany Stratton. In such a scenario, even though Stratton will have to face Jax and LeRae's wrath, she will still leave the arena as a champion.

Roxanne Perez could cost Bayley

If you missed this week's episode of NXT, here is a spoiler: Bayley made an appearance on the developmental brand. During this appearance, she had an interaction with Roxanne Perez, who lost the NXT Women's Championship to Giulia last week.

The interaction between Bayley and Perez was hostile, to say the least. Therefore, tonight on SmackDown, it won't be surprising to see Perez make an appearance and rob Bayley of her chance of becoming WWE Women's Champion for the second time.

While there are many possibilities, it will be interesting to tune in and see what happens when Tiffany Stratton defends her belt against Bayley. Going into the match, it's worth knowing that Stratton has never beaten Bayley in her career.

