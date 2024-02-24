Triple H may have made a big mistake with former WWE champion at Elimination Chamber

This year’s Elimination Chamber is 100% booked by Triple H. The Game has booked only five matches for the Premium Live Event, with one of the bouts reserved for the kickoff show.

The match in question saw The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

The outcome of the match could’ve been different, considering it took place in Indi’s home country of Australia. WWE’s Chief Content Officer arguably should have booked Asuka and Kairi Sane to drop the tag team titles to the babyface challengers.

This outcome would’ve brought the shock factor ahead of the main show. The Kabuki Warriors could have regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on a future episode of RAW. Triple H not booking the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to win the tag team titles seems like a missed opportunity.

It remains to be seen if Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae will get another shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. That being said, it was truly a great moment to see Australia’s own get a huge reaction from the crowd at the Optus Stadium.

