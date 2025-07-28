Triple H may have replaced Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:45 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

The historic WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is just days away. The card is extremely stacked and star-studded, and multiple major superstars are scheduled to compete on both nights. Roman Reigns is back and will compete in his first match since WrestleMania 41 at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Ad

Roman Reigns, along with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, is scheduled to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam.

Triple H replaced Roman Reigns

The Game is the man behind all the creative decisions in the Stamford-based promotion, and under his watch, World Wrestling Entertainment has been riding a massive wave of success. Taking steps in favor of the company is part of his job.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H might have replaced Roman Reigns from the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night One. Previously, WWE was advertising Reigns's tag match as the banner for Night One, subtly suggesting it could be the main event for that day.

However, now CM Punk vs. Gunther has replaced the OTC on the banner, which also suggests that the main event for Night One may be reworked.

Ad

The OTC has been a major player

Roman Reigns has been a top star for the company for almost a decade, and since embracing the Tribal Chief role, he has been in the main event at every PLE he has competed in.

However, his part-time schedule might have affected his standing, which could be why WWE ultimately replaced his bout.

Roman Reigns might leave after WWE SummerSlam

The Tribal Chief would probably take another break after competing at The Biggest Party of Summer, as he would start filming for his Hollywood movie, The Street Fighter.

The sports entertainment juggernaut subtly hinted at this earlier by not announcing Reigns for any show after SummerSlam, and now his removal from the main event spot could be seen as another sign that he will be out of plans for a while, likely off television.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications