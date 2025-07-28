Triple H may have replaced Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

The historic WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is just days away. The card is extremely stacked and star-studded, and multiple major superstars are scheduled to compete on both nights. Roman Reigns is back and will compete in his first match since WrestleMania 41 at The Biggest Party of Summer.Roman Reigns, along with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, is scheduled to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam.Triple H replaced Roman ReignsThe Game is the man behind all the creative decisions in the Stamford-based promotion, and under his watch, World Wrestling Entertainment has been riding a massive wave of success. Taking steps in favor of the company is part of his job.Triple H might have replaced Roman Reigns from the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night One. Previously, WWE was advertising Reigns's tag match as the banner for Night One, subtly suggesting it could be the main event for that day.However, now CM Punk vs. Gunther has replaced the OTC on the banner, which also suggests that the main event for Night One may be reworked.The OTC has been a major playerRoman Reigns has been a top star for the company for almost a decade, and since embracing the Tribal Chief role, he has been in the main event at every PLE he has competed in.However, his part-time schedule might have affected his standing, which could be why WWE ultimately replaced his bout.Roman Reigns might leave after WWE SummerSlamThe Tribal Chief would probably take another break after competing at The Biggest Party of Summer, as he would start filming for his Hollywood movie, The Street Fighter.The sports entertainment juggernaut subtly hinted at this earlier by not announcing Reigns for any show after SummerSlam, and now his removal from the main event spot could be seen as another sign that he will be out of plans for a while, likely off television.