Triple H may have a Rhea Ripley problem in WWE if he does one major thing

Rhea Ripley has undoubtedly evolved into one of WWE's biggest stars in recent years. She is having a tremendous main event run on Monday Night RAW and has been in the title picture for the third consecutive year.WWE has been building a feud between SKY and Ripley for a long time. They are crafting an angle that Mami has never overcome, the Japanese star. The storyline is getting along well with the fans.However, Triple H might have to face a Rhea Ripley problem if he does a major thing with the former two-time Women's World Champion.WWE @WWELINK&quot;Stay out of it.&quot;WWE may change Rhea Ripley's characterThere has been speculation and buzz all around the internet about the Nightmare potentially embracing her old heel persona once again.While portraying Ripley as a bad guy sounds perfect, it would realistically be a big problem for her character as the face of the company.The problem with the former champion's gimmick changeHypothetically, if Triple H turns Rhea Ripley a heel once again, it may look like the Stamford-based promotion is undermining her star power.Hence, it could even draw mixed reactions from the fans, where she might receive cheers, whereas her babyface opponent might get booed, which would not sit well with the company.Ripley's homecomingOnly three major premium live events are left on WWE's calendar: Clash in Paris, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.Interestingly, Crown Jewel: Perth will be a homecoming for the former member of Judgment Day, as she is from Australia herself. She is bound to have a meaningful role on the show, given her massive fan following in her home country.Therefore, turning Mami heel would massively backfire, especially at Crown Jewel: Perth, as her home crowd would never boo her. Instead, WWE should keep her babyface and should book her final encounter with IYO SKY at RAC Arena on October 11, and let The Nightmare finish her story, beating Genius of the Sky clean for the first time.That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing is officially confirmed. Yet, it will be thrilling to witness what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Ripley in the coming weeks.