Triple H may have subtly confirmed 18-year veteran will lose World Title match at SummerSlam

WWE is set to host SummerSlam as a two-night event this year, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. The company is set to feature a highly anticipated clash between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi for the Women's World Championship at the spectacle. This has become one of the most unpredictable matches on the card.The Genius of the Sky, who has been in the wrestling industry for the past 18 years, recently lost her championship at Evolution this month. Well, the fact that she recently lost her gold makes it quite unlikely that she would regain the coveted title at SummerSlam in just one month of losing it.It looks like Triple H has given a nod to those speculations. The Game may have subtly confirmed on the recent episode of RAW that IYO SKY is not winning the Women's World Championship match at the annual extravaganza.WWE featured IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer on RAWStephanie Vaquer is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. If The Dark Angel were to face IYO SKY for the coveted title, WWE would have kept this bout reserved for the PLE. However, the company featured this blockbuster match on this week's episode of RAW. This seemingly makes it evident that Triple H has no plans to feature this match at Paris.Despite the ending of the match, WWE does not seem to have any plans to build a story around Vaquer and SKY following SummerSlam. The creative team might build another major bout for La Primera at Clash in Paris. Therefore, this seems to be a major indication that IYO SKY is not winning the Women's World Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Naomi confronted Stephanie Vaquer on RAWDuring this week's RAW, Stephanie Vaquer had an interaction with Women's World Champion Naomi. The Glow rudely introduced herself to The Dark Angel while taking shots at her. It was a brief yet tense interaction that indicated that WWE could be building a story between the two stars. Later on the show, Naomi shoved IYO SKY into Vaquer, pushing the latter out of the ring.It looks like WWE has already laid the foundation for a future clash between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer. Triple H may have subtly revealed that The Glow will remain champion after SummerSlam, and this is the Women's World Title match WWE is building for Clash in Paris. WWE wouldn't have shown two notable segments if it didn't have plans to pit Naomi against Vaquer.Kabuki Warriors emphasized IYO SKY winning at SummerSlamThis week's episode of RAW also featured a backstage segment involving IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. During this, Kairi Sane hyped The Genius of the Sky ahead of her Women's World Title match, and even wished her luck for her battle. Meanwhile, SKY looked confident while claiming that she would become the new champion at SummerSlam next month.However, it's often seen that when a superstar starts making bold claims about winning a title, it rarely leads to an actual victory. This tactic is used to build anticipation and keep the outcome unpredictable. In IYO SKY's case, WWE seems to be deliberately throwing fans off track so they can’t predict the outcomes ahead of the SummerSlam match.Hence, all signs point towards the theory that IYO SKY is not walking out of SummerSlam with the Women's World Championship around her waist.