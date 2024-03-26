Triple H may have subtly confirmed 2 major WWE RAW stars will miss WrestleMania despite recently appearing on the show

WrestleMania XL is around the corner, and Triple H delivered a spectacular show at Allstate Arena in Chicago. While several feuds and storylines shifted gears on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, some top superstars' directions for The Show of Shows still remained obscure.

The WWE CCO seemingly confirmed that two prominent names from the red brand would miss WrestleMania this year. The superstars in question are from the women's division, namely Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. Morgan and Jax were recently involved in a huge program with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Their absence from RAW may hint that the Triple H-led creative team has no plans for them at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. Next Monday's episode of the red show will be the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania XL, and a one-week build would not be enough to cook a 'Mania feud for Liv Morgan and Nia Jax.

Going by Morgan and Jax's recent booking, it looks like The Game has subtly confirmed that neither of the two superstars will be part of the annual spectacle in Philadelphia. Despite Jax and Morgan having been in the spotlight lately, they have seemingly failed to grab the attention of the WWE CCO.

Expand Tweet

Triple H could pull off a major swerve involving Liv Morgan and Nia Jax

Since taking over the main roster's creative team, Triple H has given opportunities to all the superstars on the roster. There's a good possibility that The Game could involve Liv Morgan and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity by pulling off a major swerve.

The WWE CCO could hold a multi-woman Showcase Match this year at The Show of Shows, similar to last year. Moreover, the prospect of a Battle Royal at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia is also plausible, as it will allow several deserving superstars to be in the spotlight.

Not only will this ensure Morgan and Jax's involvement at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment, but it will also pave the way for multiple superstars on the roster to be on the match card for WrestleMania XL.

Triple H could pull off this move next week on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW and truly make the 40th edition of 'Mania a grand extravaganza.

Poll : Do you want to see a Women's Showcase Match at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion