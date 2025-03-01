  • home icon
Triple H may have subtly confirmed 33-year-old star as The Wyatt Sicks' new leader replacing Uncle Howdy

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 01, 2025 08:50 GMT
Triple H and Uncle Howdy (Credits: WWE.Com)
Triple H and Uncle Howdy (Credits: WWE.com)

It’s been a while since Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt on WWE television. Howdy, alongside his fearsome faction, was quietly drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the company’s first-ever transfer window.

The bizarre stable made their much-anticipated debut with massive hype and a chipped shoulder of carrying late Bray Wyatt’s legacy last year. Unfortunately, Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks fell short of garnering the attention the company and fans expected from them. However, the blue brand shift might be an altering move for the stable, since there has been a buzz that Howdy might get replaced as the leader of the Sicks.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Triple H dropping a subtle hint that seemingly confirmed 33-year-old star Alexa Bliss as the new leader of Wyatt Sicks. Little Miss Bliss made a shocking appearance at the blue brand and launched and surprised Abigail DDT on Roxanne Perez, who will be entering the women’s Chamber bout along with Bliss and four other competitors. However, eagle-eyed fans saw the Wyatt Sicks, including Howdy, flashed on-screen during Bliss’s segment.

All the members were standing in a line while Alexa made a strong statement by taking out Perez, and it looked like the Stamford-based promotion had indirectly hinted that the 33-year-old star was the new leader of the fearsome faction.

By including Alexa Bliss in the stable, the Stamford-based promotion could create an intriguing narrative with these superstars as WrestleMania approaches. This move may put the Wyatt Sicks back on the map.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this moment.

The 34-year-old star reacts to playing Uncle Howdy on WWE screens

Bo Dallas is the man behind the mask who portrays Uncle Howdy on screen. Last year, while speaking to the HEADLOCK Wrestling Podcast, the SmackDown superstar shared his experiences playing Howdy’s character.

Dallas revealed that he and his late brother Bray Wyatt had always been fascinated by spooky things since childhood. He mentioned that although he never had an opportunity like his brother's during his entire career, now that he has the chance, he feels like a little kid. He believes that his brother is with him when he embodies Howdy's character.

With the show of shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Wyatt Sicks in the coming months, especially since they have been consistently teased on the blue brand during Bliss’ segments.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
