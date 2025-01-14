Triple H may have subtly confirmed 37-year-old WWE legend will directly return at the Royal Rumble

Triple H may have subtly confirmed a former World Champion's return at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The WWE Superstar could be none other than Becky Lynch.

The Man has been away from WWE since June 2023, when her contract with the promotion expired. However, there is a chance that she might return at Royal Rumble, and here is why we think so.

Triple H brought in superstars from SmackDown to divert the attention from any fan speculation

On RAW this week, Rhea Ripley walked into the ring to interact with the WWE Universe. She spoke about her taking back the Women's World Championship on the Netflix debut of RAW and was soon interrupted by Nia Jax.

Trending

The Queen of the Ring claimed she would enter the Royal Rumble and challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship. While this move may seem too random, Triple H might have planned this to protect another surprise. That surprise could be The Irish Lasskicker. Hunter might have done this to reduce the fan speculation online.

Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE

For months, Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV. A few days after the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, it was reported that the former World Champion's contract had expired. The WWE Universe hasn't seen her on programming since.

Expand Tweet

In the past few days, new reports suggest that the Irish superstar has reportedly signed a huge contract with WWE. As a result, it seems only a matter of time before she starts appearing on programming.

Becky Lynch is a big attraction for the company

The former Women's Champion is one of the greatest superstars the company has ever produced. Triple H is very well aware of the impact Lynch makes globally when on WWE TV. The Game could bring her back at Royal Rumble since it is one of the biggest shows of the company.

Her return could set the internet ablaze and blow the roof off the arena. However, the scenario above remains speculative as of now. Only time will tell when WWE ends up bringing back Lynch on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback