Triple H may have subtly confirmed 39-year-old WWE star won’t be back anytime soon

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is busy making preparations for three upcoming premium live events at the same time. The segments on the weekly shows of RAW and SmackDown are revealing which stars will go to Evolution, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and SummerSlam.

Interestingly, he also subtly hinted that 39-year-old star Big E may not be returning to the company anytime soon, via a segment as well.

The New Day got pushed off-air this week on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, The New Day cut a promo in all-black gear that resembled funeral clothes. Standing on the ramp and facing the boos of the crowd, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods accused Adam Pearce of killing the tag team division of the red brand. However, while the fans in the arena heard what they said, the segment was done between commercials.

Thus, Triple H took The New Day off the air. This could be in line with the weak heel run of the former World Tag Team Champions. The duo of Woods and Kingston may not receive many minutes in the upcoming shows either. This directly cuts down the chances for Big E to make a comeback, who was kicked out by the heel faction in December 2024.

Becky Lynch gave a direct nod to Big E’s removal from The New Day

Interestingly, The New Day had another segment later in the show, where they met Adam Pearce backstage. They asked for a title rematch against The Judgment Day, who dethroned them on the June 30, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. The War Raiders, who were also part of the segment, took a jab at the heel stars, repeating their words from several weeks ago, that new challengers should get the title shot first.

Shortly, Becky Lynch also joined the commotion. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods expressed their grievance to the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, who agreed that Adam Pearce was a bad General Manager.

She also added that while he makes several bad decisions, The New Day’s decision to remove Big E from their faction was a good one. Thus, using The Man as the mouthpiece, Triple H may have communicated that the former WWE Champion may not be seen as an active wrestler anytime soon.

Big E is still not cleared for competition

Big E has been away from the ring since March 2022, when he suffered a neck injury. Since then, the 39-year-old has undergone surgery and rehabilitation. However, he is still not cleared for in-ring competition. Three years have passed since the mishap, and E is currently working for WWE in non-wrestling capacities.

In a December 2024 interview on Adrien Hernandez’s Unlikely podcast, the former WWE Champion noted that he is happy to be pain-free and be able to move his neck properly. He also said that he is content in life, and has been since the first day of his career as a pro wrestler.

Notably, this interview took place immediately after he was expelled from his faction by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Thus, it is unlikely that the former member of The New Day will return anytime soon. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Big E.

