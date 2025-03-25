Triple H may have subtly confirmed beloved 38-year-old star is not returning to WWE for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 and 20, 2025. The match card includes four world championship matches and two non-title matches, with more to be added.

Ad

Apart from matches, fans look forward to the return of WWE Superstars who have been away from the ring for a while during the mega premium live event. Becky Lynch has been a top pick for a possible WrestleMania 41 return, but The Game may have indicated that Big Time Becks is not returning anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

Bayley has been set up as Lyra Valkyria's partner on WWE RAW

The Women's Intercontinental Champion was saved by The Role Model from The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. This seems to be the first step towards setting up Bayley and Lyra Valkyria as tag team partners ahead of WrestleMania 41 against the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

With that spot occupied, Becky Lynch is left without one. Previously, fans previously believed that The Man and The Women's IC Champ would form a tag team given their history from NXT days. Furthermore, Valkyria helped Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL.

With the world championship spots being occupied, the tag team championship match was the final opportunity for the return of Becky Lynch.

Too late to begin a new storyline for WrestleMania 41

Big Time Becks is a legend in the business, and her stardom demands an impactful storyline for the upcoming edition of WrestleMania. If Triple H was planning on having her at the show, he would have established a probable storyline, which hardcore WWE fans would have pointed out.

Ad

However, with the absence of a notable storyline for a big star like Becky Lynch, it is doubtful that she will return for The Show of Shows.

The World Championship matches already have huge names involved

Too many cooks spoil the broth, which is a great way to describe why a WWE creative angle shouldn't be overburdened with big names.

Ad

Currently, IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are involved in the Women's World Championship angle. It is speculated that the championship match at WrestleMania 41 will either become a Triple Threat or someone will run an interference. Nevertheless, this storyline seems to be at capacity, with no room left for another superstar.

On the other hand, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's challenger for WrestleMania is Charlotte Flair. The Queen is as big a name as Becky Lynch. Unless Triple H wants to reignite the feud between Flair and Lynch, it's unlikely The Man will return during this bout at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE