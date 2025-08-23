  • home icon
Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge babyface turn is coming following WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Aug 23, 2025 10:15 GMT
Triple H could be planning for a major face turn. [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just a few days away from WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and the latest episode of SmackDown witnessed some major developments. Meanwhile, it seems like Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge baybface turn that may take place on the blue brand soon.

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes may finally turn into a heroic star to initiate his major push in the Stamford-based promotion.

What happened between The Miz & Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown?

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes were engaged in a heated showdown against The Motor City Machine Guns. After a back-and-forth match, The A-lister finally secured the victory for this team.

However, moments before the conclusion of the match, Melo and Miz had a miscommunication, and a heated war of words ensued between them. Despite this, they managed to secure the win.

More tension was hinted at the blue brand

This heated war of words between Melo and The A-lister hints at more tensions between them on Friday Night Show. Also, this wasn't the first time WWE teased heat between them. So with the rising tensions, it's likely that the Triple H-led creative could be planning for a breakup soon.

These planted seed could be used to set up a long story angle on the blue brand, which eventually leads to the babyface turn of the former NXT Champion.

WWE Universe could be a major reason behind this potential push

If Carmelo Hayes gets a major push under the Triple H creative regime on SmackDown, then the WWE Universe could be a significant factor for this. Over the past few weeks, we have seen #wewantmelo trends on the social media platform. Even the live crowd widely supported the 31-year-old star.

So, it's possible that, considering all this, WWE may have planned a face turn of Melo on SmackDown and to push him in the near future. Earlier this year, Carmelo won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

So to continue his singles run on SmackDown, The Game can indulge him in a mid-card title feud after a potential breakup with The Miz. A good mid-card title reign will allow WWE to solidify Melo as a big single star.

It will also work as a jumpstart for a future World Title reign in the Triple H-led promotion. Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen in the forthcoming weeks and how The King of the Kings will book Carmelo Hayes.

