Triple H may have subtly confirmed Judgment Day member will turn babyface soon

The Judgment Day, at one point, was at the pinnacle of WWE. Not only were they unstoppable, but their bond was unbreakable. However, following Damian Priest's crowning as World Heavyweight Champion, things have gone awry. They have been getting into petty arguments and do not seem to be on the same page. And now, if Backlash France is anything to go by, Triple H may have subtly confirmed that one of them will be turning babyface soon.

Backlash France saw Damian Priest defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. It was a highly competitive match that, if fought fairly, could have gone either way. But, as is the norm for The Judgment Day, things are never fair. And, if it weren't for JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, Main Event Jey may have been the new champion.

Regardless, Priest came out on top. But what happened after his victory may have confirmed the direction The Judgment Day is going. While The Archer of Infamy celebrated, McDonagh and Balor proceeded to attack Jey Uso. Upon realizing this, Priest shoved his stablemates away from his opponent and rather aggressively told them to keep their paws off him.

Considering how things went down, one cannot help but wonder if Priest is abandoning his heel ways. Could this be Triple H's way of kicking off his face turn? Well, at this point, there is no telling. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Damian Priest seems intent on doing things without The Judgment Day's help

For the longest time, The Judgment Day presented a united front. However, if the last few weeks are anything to go by, things are far from peachy within the faction. This mostly has to do with Damian Priest and his insistence that he does not require the help of his fellow stablemates.

This has led him to argue with JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Their interference in his previous segments and matches following his WrestleMania win has left him peeved. With that in mind, the faction's implosion seems inevitable. It just feels like a matter of when.

Priest's actions, as well as McDonagh's and Balor's, will certainly be addressed on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The tension among the members of the group is now definitely palpable. Hopefully, for the sake of the group, they can resolve their underlying issues.