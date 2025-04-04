Triple H may have subtly confirmed a massive spoiler on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's future as a couple

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been an item for quite some time. The two are in an on-screen relationship, which has had its ups and downs. With that in mind, many have wondered how long it will last.

Well, Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, may have let the cat out of the bag. His and the creative team's recent actions suggest that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could be in for the long haul.

Given the problems within The Judgment Day, some may question this. However, a few hints confirm Morgan and Mysterio will remain WWE's power couple, at least for the foreseeable future.

The current Judgment Day storyline revolves around betraying Finn Balor

As things stand, things are not looking good for the future of The Judgment Day. Although Finn Balor is on a roll, recent happenings suggest that his stablemates will soon betray him.

Balor suggested backstage that he was responsible for his and Dominik Mysterio's win on the recent episode of RAW. This didn't sit well with Liv Morgan, who believed Dirty Dom deserved some credit.

Clearly, the seeds of discord are slowly being sown, but not between Morgan and Mysterio

There is zero tension between the on-screen couple

Another reason Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are "all in" on their relationship is the lack of tension. Since becoming a couple, the two have had little to no problems.

There was only a hint of tension between the two after RAW's Netflix premiere. This was when Mysterio tried to save himself by acting like he wanted to get back together with Rhea Ripley.

Things between him and Morgan weren't looking good for a while, but over time, their relationship returned to normal, and now, they look inseparable again.

Triple H and WWE recently sent Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to India

Perhaps the latest outing is the biggest indicator that Morgan and Mysterio are in for the long run. Triple H and WWE recently sent the duo to India for promotions, and the couple did a photoshoot.

In the pictures that Netflix and Morgan shared on Instagram, both wore Indian ethnic wear and looked quite happy. Considering this, it's unlikely WWE would have them break up any time soon, especially after this recent trip.

