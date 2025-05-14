Triple H may have subtly confirmed Rusev will feud with his close real-life friend next on WWE RAW

Since making his WWE return on RAW after WrestleMania 41, Rusev has been dominating Monday nights with his presence. He has already demolished the Alpha Academy, proving to be a great addition to the roster. It looks like Triple H may have subtly confirmed that The Bulgarian Brute is heading toward a bigger feud on the red brand.

The former AEW star could start a blockbuster feud with his close friend, Sheamus, in the coming weeks. The Celtic Warrior is a multi-time World Champion, and a feud with him would greatly help Rusev establish himself as a dominant force. Also, pitting Sheamus against a rising heel like The Redeemer would be an epic showdown.

From what happened this week on RAW, Triple H may have already teased that both superstars are set to have a program soon. WWE dropped several potential clues for the fans, which are listed below.

Sheamus was seen charging up Akira Tozawa against Rusev

For the past few weeks, Akira Tozawa and Otis have been feuding with Rusev. While they have been giving their best, they are still ending up on the losing side, as The Bulgarian Brute is too big of a threat to handle. Surprisingly, this week on RAW, Sheamus was spotted hyping Tozawa against the former AEW star, raising many eyebrows.

During the conversation, The Celtic Warrior referred to Rusev as a "Hairy Neanderthal" to raise Tozawa's confidence. Sheamus' sudden involvement in this story may be a hint that he will soon cross paths with the former AEW star down the line. It could be Triple H's way of telling the WWE Universe to brace themselves to see a big feud between the two stars.

The Celtic Warrior is not involved in any active storyline

Sheamus made his return to Monday Night RAW last week, but he has yet to get into a proper storyline. While Triple H has booked him in a singles match against Austin Theory, there has not been anything major yet. That might be because The Game is holding off, possibly saving the 47-year-old as the next opponent for The Bulgarian Brute.

Besides, if Triple H had any other plans for Sheamus, he probably would have slotted him into a story by now. Instead, the creative team seems to be keeping the former WWE Champion busy with random segments and matches to maintain his momentum. It could all be a part of the setup to make Sheamus look strong before he goes on to face Rusev.

Sheamus' history with Rusev makes it a compelling case

Rusev and Sheamus share a rich history, as the two stars were a part of The League of Nations in 2015-16. During their time together, they fought side-by-side in several matches. Nearly a decade later, pitting these former allies against each other brings a strong sense of nostalgia.

WWE is known for capitalizing on such things. Furthermore, The Celtic Warrior and The Redeemer are very good friends in real life, often sharing pictures of having drinks together. It could create an incredible on-screen dynamic, providing a great experience to the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks and what WWE has in store for The Bulgarian Brute.

