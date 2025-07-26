Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Wyatt Sicks will lose the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

Under Triple H's creative regime, the excitement in the WWE Universe is at its peak as fans are ready to witness a historic SummerSlam 2025. Several high-profile matches have been added to the card already. However, in the latest episode of SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against Andrade and Rey Fenix.The match ended when Andrade was about to pin Joe Gacy, but Nikki Cross pulled the referee out, leading to a disqualification. Following this, the live crowd witnessed a massive brawl, with the entire tag team roster of the blue brand coming out. This includes Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and Street Profits.The chaos ultimately led to Nick Aldis walking in and announcing a massive TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles at The Biggest Party of The Summer.No need to pin Wyatt Sicks at SummerSlam to crown new championsAll the teams that were engaged in the brawl will be part of this showdown, which is indeed a big challenge for the horror faction. With this move, Triple H has subtly confirmed that The Wyatt Sicks could lose their championship at SummerSlam 2025.For those who might not know, in a TLC Match, the winner doesn't necessarily have to pin the champions to win the title. Instead, they have to climb up on the ladder to unhook the title hanging from the rafters to win it.A loss in a TLC match will not affect the faction's momentumBooking the Uncle Howdy-led group in such a gigantic match hints that Triple H might have plans to eventually get the title off the SmackDown group. If the Sicks lost their titles in a TLC Match, they don't necessarily need to get pinned. This ensures that the champions will not look weak despite the title loss.Additionally, it will not affect the momentum of Uncle Howdy's faction on the Friday night show. While it could still be too early to crown new champions, as The Wyatt Sicks just dethroned Street Profits a few weeks back, the unpredictability caused by the title change would be good for the tag team division on the blue brand.Who might Triple H crown as new champions at SummerSlam if a title change unfolds?If a title change does happen at The Biggest Party of The Summer, then Triple H might crown Andrade and Rey Fenix as the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Since making his return to WWE, the former US Champion hasn't achieved any major feat yet. On the other hand, Rey debuted in the company after leaving All Elite Wrestling, soon after his brother, Penta. While Penta has been doing an excellent job on WWE RAW, it might be time for Rey to shine on SmackDown next.So, giving him a title reign could be a great strategic way to attract future AEW talents to the company, as the Stamford-based promotion exhibits how well they can book new talents, irrespective of their history.