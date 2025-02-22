Triple H may have subtly confirmed Uncle Howdy is being replaced as the leader of Wyatt Sicks by 5-time world champion

Uncle Howdy hasn't been seen on WWE television for some time. Howdy and his Wyatt Sicks stable were embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Final Testament on Monday Night RAW before the fearsome faction was drafted to SmackDown as part of the transfer window last month.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks' return to television after their prolonged absence. However, the wait might soon end, as WWE has been dropping subtle hints about the fearsome faction's comeback.

Alexa Bliss made her much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble bout, receiving one of the loudest pops of the night. However, her return ended poorly as she was eliminated by Liv Morgan and failed to secure a ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Now, she has another opportunity to clinch a title shot at Mania as she will enter the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber alongside five other competitors. The bout winner will earn a direct shot at Ripley’s Women’s title.

A significant hint was dropped on WWE SmackDown regarding the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks

The latest SmackDown episode featured a video package with Alexa Bliss, who reassured her fans that despite being away for almost two years, she had worked hard on herself. She indicated that while the division remains the same, she is back to dominate and intends to win the Women’s Chamber. Toward the end of the video, many believe that Alexa responded to Uncle Howdy by declaring, “I am in charge.”

Fans and analysts are now suggesting that Alexa Bliss’s promo on the blue brand was a subtle hint from Triple H that the former RAW Women’s Champion has replaced Uncle Howdy as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

The Wyatt Sicks need a new direction on WWE SmackDown

After their iconic debut last year, the WWE Universe hoped for an incredible main-event run from Uncle Howdy and his daunting faction. However, things turned out differently, and many felt that despite the massive hype surrounding them, The Wyatt Sicks failed to garner the engagement the company expected. Fans have suggested that the stable didn’t gain the momentum needed to establish itself.

The heel faction could initiate a fresh start on SmackDown. With the new storyline involving Alexa Bliss, the Stamford-based promotion could create an intriguing narrative with these stars as WrestleMania approaches, potentially putting the fearsome stable back on the map once again.

