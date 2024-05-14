Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE legend could turn heel after 8 years following what happened on RAW

Fans have witnessed several massive changes since Triple H took charge of WWE's product. Currently, the company's audience is looking forward to the next premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The event will emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 25th, 2024.

The Game has seemingly indicated at a character change for a major star following the latest episode of WWE RAW! It so happens that Kofi Kingston went up against Gunther in Round 2 of the King of the Ring tournament in a losing effort. Following the match, Kingston was waiting for Xavier Woods to bring him ice when Karrion Kross confronted him.

Kofi Kingston might turn heel in the near future

The exchange between Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross was brief, but The New Day member was rather confused about why Kross even approached him. In fact, Woods questioned it too, but neither of them had an answer. Keeping that exchange in mind, it's possible that Triple H is hinting towards Kingston's upcoming heel turn.

It so happens that there is a history of superstars turning heel whenever they have a feud with Karrion Kross. So, if the backstage confrontation was to tease a rivalry between Kross and Kingston, it can also be an indication of The New Day member's heel turn.

Triple H might want to experiment with Kofi Kingston's singles journey

Currently, Xavier Woods is out of action due to an injury he suffered at the hands of Gunther. This leaves Kofi Kingston without a tag team partner and opens up his schedule for singles matches.

Triple H's gameplan could be to turn Kingston heel and experiment with whether or not it works with fans. Ideally, a change in character is brought about to ensure superstars continue to cut interesting segments and don't fall into a monotonous routine.

It can help The New Day to not become stale

The New Day has been one of WWE's best acts throughout the last decade in WWE, but everything has an expiration date. It does not seem that the group is anymore of a hot topic among fans. Triple H can turn Kingston heel and still keep him in the group.

Once Xavier Woods is medically cleared, Woods can either confront Kingston about his new character or decide to join him on the dark side. Regardless of what Woods does, Kofi Kingston's heel turn will mark a huge moment in The New Day's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback