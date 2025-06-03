Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE star will get kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

The Judgment Day has been tangled in chaos lately on Monday Night RAW. Tensions have been growing within the group for the past few months, and the faction is seemingly heading towards an implosion. It looks like the ongoing chaos could be an indication that a top WWE star might soon be on their way out of the stable in the coming weeks.

Triple H may have subtly confirmed that Finn Balor will be kicked out of The Judgment Day. The former Universal Champion has been the central figure in the ever-developing conflicts and chaos. But for the last few weeks, things have escalated quite a lot, and there has been a visible power struggle between Liv Morgan and Finn Balor.

Both superstars are making their independent moves, and it is a massive hint that WWE has been cooking something. After what happened this week on RAW, it will be safe to say that Triple H may have dropped several cues that Balor's exit from the faction is imminent.

Liv Morgan's growing distrust of Finn Balor was visible on RAW

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

WWE has been heavily teasing tensions between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan on RAW. Although it’s been hinted at quite frequently over the months, tensions have reached their peak in recent weeks. This especially happened after The Prince brought Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day clubhouse.

This week on RAW, Morgan implicitly accused Balor of plotting against her. She highlighted how he has brought Perez into the faction to lure Dominik Mysterio away from The Miracle Kid. The former Women's World Champion clearly stated that she was now dubious of Finn Balor's actions due to her growing distrust.

Well, WWE showcasing this exclusively on RAW does not seem like a random move. It is a clear indication that a seismic shift is about to take place within The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan's suspicion towards The Prince is growing by the day, and it seems only a matter of time before she kicks Balor out of the faction.

Dominik Mysterio is being kept in the dark

Often, it has been observed that Dominik Mysterio is oblivious to what's happening around The Judgment Day on RAW. Every time he asks Finn Balor about what's happening, the latter disregards the topic, telling him there's nothing to worry about. The same happened this week on RAW, when Dominik approached The Prince to ask what was going on with the group.

Finn Balor looked surprised by the 28-year-old suddenly questioning about the faction. Like always, he tried to convince Dominik Mysterio that everything is fine and things are moving smoothly. Although he gave him a nod, it was quite visible that Dirty Dom could sense Balor had something up his sleeve.

The fact that The Prince has been keeping him in the dark could compel Mysterio to take matters into his own hands. WWE's emphasis on this segment, which has nothing much to do, was a subtle hint that Dominik may soon turn his back on Finn.

Finn Balor's points resonating with The Judgment Day

This week on RAW, Finn Balor suggested sending Roxanne Perez to the ringside for Raquel Rodriguez's match against Kairi Sane. But Liv Morgan was not on board with this idea, and she insisted on being out there herself. Well, despite Morgan's presence, Raquel still ended up taking a loss.

Intriguingly, it turned out that Balor may have been right along. His strategy seems to align more with The Judgment Day's approach. His decision to back The Prodigy has only brought wins for the faction. That success could be getting under Liv Morgan's skin, and she may be visibly upset with his stablemate's actions.

The fact that Morgan went against what Finn Balor proposed, and still felt helpless to back up her actions, may be a subtle indication that she might revolt against the veteran, kicking Balor out of The Judgment Day.

