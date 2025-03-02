Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE star will join The Wyatt Sicks after Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the hints

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 concluded with a bang and has altered the entire Road to WrestleMania as multiple twists unfolded last night - from John Cena turning heel to Jade Cargill and Randy Orton’s return and much more. It appears Triple H has also subtly confirmed Wyatt Sicks' opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

The first bout on the premium live event was the traditional women’s chamber match with an extremely stacked lineup. Among the six women participating, Alexa Bliss was the top favorite to survive the steel structure and punch her tickets to 'Mania. However, things went on a different path as Belair clinched the win and Liv Morgan once again cost Bliss her chance to get a shot at The Show of Shows. Earlier, Morgan threw Alexa over the top rope at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Trending

With Bliss consistently losing key matches due to Morgan, Triple H has seemingly confirmed that the former WWE RAW Champion could ally with The Wyatt Sicks and avenge her losses, as she appeared very upset with The Miracle Kid. The Stamford-based promotion has been hinting at Alexa joining the bizarre faction and could start a feud with the newly crowned Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid this, Judgment Day and the Wyatt Sicks could kick off a feud heading into WrestleMania. A storyline against Liv Morgan’s stable could be helpful for Uncle Howdy’s fearsome group and this move may put the Wyatt Sicks back on the map.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely hypothetical at this moment seeing as how both groups are presently on opposite brands.

Alexa Bliss could win a WWE title before WrestleMania 41

If the speculations mentioned above come to fruition and Alexa targets Liv Morgan, before turning it into a faction battle, Bliss, alongside Wyatt Sicks’ Nikki Cross, might face Liv and Raquel Rodriguez for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Ad

In a surprising twist, Bliss and Cross might defeat The Judgment Day members and get crowned as the new women’s tag champions. This might plant the seeds for the war between two heel factions at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

However, the scenario above remains speculative and it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has plans for Bliss and Liv in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback