Triple H may have subtly issued an unfortunate update on Roman Reigns’ WWE future

Roman Reigns has been a major box-office attraction for WWE for a long time now. He draws massive eyeballs to the shows whenever he appears. His prime run as "Tribal Chief," holding the Undisputed Championship, was a chartbuster and can't be replicated in decades.

However, since he lost his title and concluded the Bloodline saga earlier this year, his standing at the top of the company has been shaken. Recently, Triple H confirmed Reigns for the Clash in Paris 2025 via social media.

Triple H @TripleH 3 weeks until #WWEClash in Paris…are you ready? 🇫🇷

Roman Reigns is not getting the WWE Title anytime soon

Following the announcement, fans and pundits anticipated The OTC to get involved in the title picture against Rollins. However, tonight, Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship bout at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

The match features Seth Rollins defending against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, and Reigns was snubbed out of the bout. Despite a heated conflict against Rollins and his faction, Roman was kept away from the championship bout.

Hence, with the title match announcement, Triple H may have subtly issued an unfortunate update regarding Roman Reigns' future in the company, suggesting that he might be away from the title picture for a while.

Potential reason why the OTC is being kept away from the title

The Undisputed Tribal Chief had a historic 1,316-day reign as champion. His iconic reign as the Undisputed champion ended at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Since losing his gold belt, the 40-year-old megastar hasn't had a much-deserved rematch. Roman Reigns' part-time run may be the potential reason why he hasn't been in the title picture for a long time, and it seems that until he gets back on a full-time track, he won't be getting a shot.

Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Clash in Paris

Moreover, Seth Rollins' defense of his title against Punk, Knight, and Uso has left The OTC's fans clueless about who he would face at the Paris event, if not the Visionary.

Currently, it appears Reigns would likely face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025 as the Australian star has been trolling The OTC for a while, stealing his shoes twice, and trolling his family by calling himself "Tribal Thief."

That said, the angle suggested above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be thrilling to see what plans the creative team has for the former Undisputed champion with Clash in Paris approaching.

