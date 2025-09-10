  • home icon
Triple H may have subtly revealed 35-year-old star will win WWE title at Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:22 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

With each passing day, the Wrestlepalooza event is getting bigger. WWE has pushed the PLE to new heights by confirming AJ Lee's in-ring return match for the show. Besides this, major title bouts have already been confirmed for the Indianapolis show.

Amid this, it seems that Triple H may have subtly revealed that IYO SKY will win the vacant Women's World Championship on the show.

IYO SKY is likely to win the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza PLE

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, IYO is set to lock horns with Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship. Earlier, Vaquer was scheduled to face Naomi, but due to her pregnancy, the Glow dropped her Championship.

Now, the Genius of the Sky has the opportunity to regain the title, and it seems that Triple H has all the plans to crown her champion again. This is subtly confirmed by the recent booking of Stephanie Vaquer on television.

Stephanie has been part of Monday Night RAW, but over the past few months, she has rarely appeared in front of a live crowd.

Vaquer last appeared in front of a live crowd in late July

A Twitter (X) user claimed that July 28, 2025, was the last time Vaquer appeared in front of a live crowd. Despite having a massive match ahead, her lack of booking is a sign that Triple H may still not be confident about Vaquer being the face of the women's division.

On the other side, IYO SKY has been a regular part of Monday Night RAW television and engaged in high-profile segments. Even WWE is already plotting the heel turn of Asuka against Sky, which may unfold soon in the near future.

This shows that the King of Kings is likely to crown the Genius of Sky as the new champion instead of Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Wrestlepalooza. After this potential title win, Asuka's and IYO's rivalry may revolve around the Women's World Championship after the Empress of Tomorrow turns heel against her friend.

WWE RAW star recently appeared on NXT television

After a long hiatus from the live crowd, Stephanie Vaquer recently appeared in front of a live crowd on the latest edition of NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion joined forces with Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley against Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence.

Now they will lock horns in a six-woman tag team match at NXT Homecoming. With all this development, IYO Sky now has higher chances for Stephanie to emerge as the new Champion at the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.

Edited by Angana Roy
