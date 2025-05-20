Triple H may have subtly revealed the main event of WWE Evolution 2025

WWE is gearing up for a huge summer, and the potential return of all-women’s PLE, Evolution, might be one of the most important developments of the year. Recent reports suggest Evolution 2 is being planned for July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia — the same weekend that will feature WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW’s All In: Texas.

With last night's developments on WWE RAW, Triple H might have dropped some subtle hints regarding the main event of the show. While nothing is officially confirmed, subtle booking and recent developments point toward a marquee clash between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship imminently, and Evolution could be the perfect place for this blockbuster match-up.

The two recently joined forces after months of tension, but Mami made it clear that she has her sights set on the top prize. Ripley qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last night, with the eponymous PLE scheduled to emanate from Los Angeles, California, on June 7. If The Eradicator wins the briefcase, she may not go for a sneak attack. Instead, she might choose the honorable path and announce that she would be challenging the Women's World Champion at Evolution, a show built on respect, competition, and opportunity.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Triple H’s fingerprints are all over WWE Evolution

Triple H has been a major force behind the women's revolution since its early days and was instrumental in bringing the original Evolution PLE to life alongside Stephanie McMahon back in 2018. With the women’s roster hotter than ever and names like Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY leading the charge, a high-stakes main event between the two feels not only fitting but like the perfect match The Game could build the historic all-women's event around.

There is still a lot left to be told in the story of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, and fans could be in for one of the most emotionally charged and athletically thrilling matches of the year if the two square off for the Women's World Championship in the main event of WWE Evolution 2025.

