Triple H mentions 2-minute squash match among his favorite WrestleMania moments

The Game was asked about his favorite WrestleMania moments on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Triple H mentioned 2 moments, one of which saw him get squashed in under 2 minutes.

Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to talk about WrestleMania 36, that's going to emanate from the WWE Performance Center. The Game was asked about his 3 favorite WrestleMania moments, to which he had some very interesting answers.

Triple H mentioned two moments - the first being his very first WrestleMania outing against The Ultimate Warrior in 1996.

For me, I think I'll never forget my first WrestleMania, and a lot of people will be surprised by that. My first WrestleMania ever was against The Ultimate Warrior, and he's such an icon and a legend in the business, and for me, it was just an incredible moment. For me to walk into a WrestleMania event, facing The Ultimate Warrior for my first time.

Triple H also mentioned "The End of an Era" Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, which also involved WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee.

Watch the video below:

After a brief stint in WCW, Triple H made his way to WWE and performed for the first time at a WrestleMania in 1996. This was the 12th edition of The Show of Shows, and The Game faced WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior in a match that saw Warrior squashing him in less than 2 minutes.

The "End of an Era" match that took place at WrestleMania 28 was won by The Undertaker, despite Triple H giving his all inside the hellish structure.