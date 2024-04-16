Triple H might already need 6-time world champion to return to WWE TV next week despite losing a big WrestleMania match

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley confirming some unfortunate news before relinquishing her title to take time off.

Mami revealed to the audience that she suffered an arm injury during last week's backstage assault by Liv Morgan. Per medical advice, Rhea Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship, and the women's division on RAW can smell blood.

However, Triple H may have to consider Becky Lynch's return to television sooner than planned. The Man challenged Ripley for the title at WrestleMania XL and came up short. She missed the two editions of RAW since The Showcase of the Immortals but is now desperately needed back on the Monday Night show.

WWE RAW gets the star power while they push others

The last couple of months have seen improvement in women's storylines, with more superstars regularly appearing on the show. Including Becky Lynch into the mix will strengthen the pool, adding threat and credibility to the hunt for the vacant Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

RAW will miss a massive star in Rhea Ripley while she recovers from injury, and Becky Lynch could be the perfect name to fill the void. She doesn't need to win the title. Instead, she can help create more interest in who will be the next champion.

Becky Lynch can elevate talent on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe loved Becky Lynch's work as NXT Women's Champion, where she spent weeks elevating new talent on the roster. She can do the same without the gold on Monday Night RAW. Regular matches against The Man will help establish strong contenders in the women's division.

It would add to the anticipation around Becky Lynch's next move. She has repeatedly insisted that the creative team should give the women's division more storylines that don't involve the championship. Becky could spearhead the change while the other big names focus solely on the gold.

Triple H's potential masterplan for Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley will reportedly be away from WWE television until SummerSlam 2024. Her return is bound to receive one of the biggest pops of the year, leaving WWE to create a massive heel in Liv Morgan, who could be Mami's first target upon return.

Morgan has a history with Becky Lynch, giving Triple H the option to use a mega babyface to create an undeniable villain in the other. This would also help add more to Morgan's gimmick before she resumes her feud with Rhea Ripley down the line.

The six-time women's champion recently took to social media to dismiss rumors of her taking a hiatus. Becky Lynch confirmed that she would be available for the WWE UK tour. Thus, Triple H could plan Lynch's return as early as next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback