Triple H might have broken up a top WWE team over jealousy, suggests veteran superstar

Triple H experienced some of the greatest moments of his career as the leader of Evolution, and he might have even pulled a few strings backstage to maintain his faction's superiority in WWE. During a recent interview, Charlie Haas opened up about why WWE split up Team Angle in 2004.

Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas, also known as the World's Greatest Tag Team, rose to prominence after beginning their run in 2002 and quickly establishing themselves as a prominent faction on SmackDown.

Evolution were their counterparts on RAW as Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, and mentor Ric Flair dominated the proceedings on the red brand.

Stable wars would have been a great way to raise the levels of the two groups, but Triple H might have seen Team Angle as a threat to Evolution's spot at the top. Splitting up the Kurt Angle-led collective was the easier option for WWE, as Charlie Haas speculated below while speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co:

"We heard that the Team Angle thing was getting so hot on SmackDown. You've got to remember what was really hot on the other show, Evolution. So, we heard that maybe it was getting too close to what was going on over there. Maybe it was competition; that's what we heard because they didn't split Evolution; they split us." [From 13:20 to 13:50]

Charlie Haas claimed that while other creative reasons contributed to Team Angle's end in WWE, he'd heard about Triple H allegedly not being thrilled about the emergence of another prominent group on the rival brand.

"That's the powers that be; I couldn't that answer that question if I tried. That's what I was told, or maybe it was coming from Kurt thinking that maybe, that Hunter at the time was thinking that we're too much competition for them instead of raising the bar to see who is better, we can just dismantle one team," Haas continued. [From 13:51 to 14:25]

Charlie Haas on WWE legend Kurt Angle's regret about his former faction

Team Angle might not have been around together for long, but Kurt Angle and his stablemates won some significant accolades, including a World Championship reign for the Olympic Hero. Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas also won the Tag Team Championship twice before WWE abruptly booked them to go their separate ways.

Charlie Haas noted that Vince McMahon, the then-boss of WWE, would have ideally been on Triple H's side in case of a potential conflict regarding the stables.

The former tag team champion also added that Kurt Angle also wished he'd done more to keep their faction together for longer:

"Who is he going to listen to? Kurt or Triple H? And Kurt even talks about it; he wishes he would have fought harder to keep it together when I've done my interviews with him. But it is what it is." [From 14:26 to 14:40]

Do you think the company made a mistake by splitting up Team Angle? Share your views in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes