Triple H might be about to make a huge mistake that would hurt 3 top stars on WWE SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:07 GMT
Triple H
Triple H [Image Source: WWE.com]

Ever since presiding over WWE's creative team, Triple H has made several major moves on the main roster. However, The Game has been in the bad light in recent times due to his contentious booking decisions. It looks like he is on the verge of making another major mistake, as WWE appears to be planning the breakup of The Street Profits on SmackDown.

A cold war has been brewing between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the past few weeks amid their feud with The Wyatt Sicks. However, last week's events on SmackDown, where the duo lost their WWE Tag Team Championship match against the Wyatts, could work as the catalyst for their implosion. WWE has been teasing the group's downfall for the past few weeks.

It looks like Triple H is about to pull the trigger on The Street Profits' implosion, but if he does, it could be a huge mistake. While the group's breakup may seem beneficial for Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab, this move could eventually hurt the three superstars in the long run rather than doing any good for them.

Montez Ford's momentum is likely to fade away soon

There is no doubt that fans want to see Montez Ford embark on a singles run and his breakup with The Street Profits might do that. The 35-year-old might make waves initially, but his momentum could ultimately fade with time. The main roster is currently overcrowded with several singles stars waiting for the spotlight and Ford could end up being an afterthought.

Superstars like Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller have been waiting for a proper push for quite some time. It will be no surprise if Montez Ford gets added to the queue after some time in his singles run. Ford could get lost in this shuffle if his inevitable feud with Dawkins isn't followed by a strong singles push. Hence, breaking up the Street Profits could be a huge mistake for Triple H.

Angelo Dawkins' lack of experience as a singles star

While Montez Ford has showcased his potential to be a singles star in recent years, the same cannot be said for Angelo Dawkins. The latter has an in-ring chemistry that fits best for tag team action, as was seen during his matches alongside Ford. Dawkins excels as the Profits' technical anchor but has minimal singles experience.

Even if Montez Ford manages to become a top star, Angelo Dawkins might not catch up with him. Following their breakup, he is likely to feud with Ford and lose to elevate him, as seen with Jimmy Uso's midcard slide after the 2023 Bloodline split. WWE has a pattern of burying the less flashy tag partner and this could relegate Dawkins to a jobber.

B Fab may get lost in the shuffle on WWE SmackDown

Ever since B Fab joined The Street Profits, she has been in the limelight. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the group's star power has elevated her, giving Fab a stage to make a name. However, the collapse of Street Profits could end up being a disaster for her, as The Fabulous could once again get lost in the shuffle in WWE.

The SmackDown women's mid-card division has been in shambles lately. Stars like Zelina Vega and Michin barely get any screentime on SmackDown while Chelsea Green and Co. have been doing the same thing. There is a high chance that B Fab would become an afterthought once she comes out of The Street Profits' shadows.

