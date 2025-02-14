Triple H might be making the same mistake as Tony Khan in AEW

WWE and AEW are among the top pro wrestling promotions in the world. Triple H leads the creative team at the Stamford promotion, while Tony Khan makes the majority of the decisions in his promotion.

Since AEW was established in 2019, it has fiercely competed with WWE, but The Game appears to have gained the upper hand. Questionable booking, low attendance figures, and high talent dissatisfaction plague the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During AEW's early years, particularly between 2019 and 2022, the promotion was quick to hire prominent names that had been released by WWE under Vince McMahon's leadership.

The annual release sprees led to popular names like Rusev, Andrade, Aleister Black, the late Luke Harper, The Revival, Keith Lee, and many others joining Khan's promotion. As a result, the AEW roster was stacked.

Unfortunately, Khan misused and underutilized many of these talented individuals, which helps explain why names like Andrade returned to WWE. Rusev and Aleister Black are also dissatisfied free agents whom Triple H may sign soon.

However, there is a risk that The Game might make the same mistake as Khan. Too much talent on the roster, especially during rehiring sprees, could lead to setbacks.

Triple H jumped the gun on Jade Cargill's in-ring WWE debut

Jade Cargill was signed in 2023, but she wasn't ready for the main roster. The Storm struggled in the ring, and her matches were marred with botches. WWE wisely paired Cargill in a tag team with Bianca Belair to compensate for her shortcomings.

Hence, pushing prominent names into a role they aren't ready for could have negative consequences. Cargill should have spent more time in the Performance Center, trained in NXT, and then moved to the main roster.

Since Triple H forced her into a major role early in her career, she struggled to perform at the expected level and the hype surrounding her debut quickly faded.

The arrival of Penta and Ricky Starks has received positive responses from the WWE Universe

Penta made his debut on the January 13 edition of RAW to considerable fanfare. The Mexican luchador has received a sizeable push, gaining important victories over mid-carders such as Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne.

WWE seems to be pretty high on the former AEW star as shown by his "Iron Man" performance in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Fans have also reacted positively to Penta.

Ricky Starks, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, made his unexpected debut on NXT this week. Starks' surprise debut set the world on fire, creating buzz backstage as well.

Reacting to Ricky Starks' shocking debut on NXT last week, Triple H alluded to NXT's reputation as a breeding ground for amazing talent. He referred to a "future-defining" shift.

Many talented superstars have been underutilized in the Paul Levesque Era

Although Triple H has pushed many underrated superstars, such as Chad Gable and Jey Uso, several talented individuals still struggle for screen time and could be better utilized on the main roster. Some of these names were rehired.

Andrade should be a mainstay in the upper mid-card division. He would make a great US Champion. However, he has yet to receive a sustained push, and championship success has eluded the former NXT Champion.

Loading the roster with more AEW talent could amplify the problem. Aleister Black and Rusev would definitely be valuable assets to the WWE roster, but does Triple H have long-term plans for these free agents? Fans must stay tuned to see what the company has in store for the new signings.

