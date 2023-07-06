Triple H misses WWE RAW this week: Should fans be concerned?

Triple H was super happy with the execution of the Money in the Bank PLE in London. The Chief Content Officer even showed up at the post-show media conference and showered praises on the whole crew, superstars, and media for their top efforts. Everyone was anticipating this week's Monday Night RAW following MITB.

Surprisingly, Triple H wasn't wasn't at the Gorilla for Monday Night RAW this week, according to Fightful Select. Fortunately, there is nothing to worry about. The King of Kings wasn't at RAW this week to take a night off. This is not the first time these things have happened at Gorilla.

WWE is an engine that runs 24/7, and many people sometimes need breaks to avoid burnout. In the past, Vince McMahon, too, had taken a day or two off when he was in control of the creative. Hunter is now expected to return to his backstage duties for this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

In Levesque's absence, Monday Night RAW was successfully executed by Bruce Prichard. This is not the first time Prichard has filled in. He has chipped in as Head of Creative for Vince McMahon in the past as well. As for the Executive Chairman of the board, he wasn't seen at RAW nor at the Money in the Bank event. He hasn't been backstage at WWE for quite some time.

Triple H gives an update on WWE NXT Europe

During the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, the final question of the night for Triple H was about NXT Europe. Recently WWE took NXT UK off the air and was in full force to launch NXT Europe, which could bring in more talents from the continent.

Earlier this year, Endeavor Group and TKO bought WWE, this merger has slowed down the process of NXT Europe, according to Triple H. While the time frame has become a little longer, the Chief Content Officer is sure NXT Europe will happen.

"It's just slowed down the process, I think. At some point, end of last year, whatever it is, we said in 2023 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed at that moment in time, obviously, this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it's changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same." (41:40- 43:40)

There are multiple rumors that Triple H is planning to have NXT branches all around the world to bring top talents from every corner of the world to the WWE. In a decade's time, we could have brands like NXT Europe, NXT Aisa, NXT Australia, NXT Africa, and more.

