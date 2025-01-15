Triple H to move 42-year-old star to SmackDown for the first time ever after his big win? Potential trade explored

With the Transfer Window seemingly still open, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is sure to be working with RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on roster changes. One of the next big transfers could be a former World Heavyweight Champion.

This former world champion is Damian Priest, who is coming off a big win over Finn Balor in a brutal Street Fight in the main event of RAW on Netflix this past Monday.

This victory apparently put an end to his rivalry with the leader of The Judgment Day, which started at SummerSlam back in August, when Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fast forward to today, Triple H could move Damian Priest to SmackDown in search of a fresh start and new storylines. The 42-year-old could come after Shinsuke Nakamura and emerge as the No.1 contender for the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, he could also go after Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship or start a feud with top heels, like Kevin Owens or Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline.

He could also team up with Braun Strowman and challenge the reigning tag team champions, DIY, either on SmackDown or at the Royal Rumble.

WWE legend praises Triple H for the way he is running the company

Triple H has received high praise from WWE active wrestlers and legends for the way he has been running the company since he took over nearly one and a half years ago.

Recently, another WWE legend had high praise for The Game and his run as Chief Content Officer. In an interview with Justin Barrasso, Sean Waltman called Triple H's run as WWE boss 'amazing.'

"I’ll share something I haven’t told anyone else. When we were at RAW, I said to him, ‘You deserve all this. And the fans deserve you.’ The fans dealt with a lot of bulls**t over the years. It was hard to be a fan for a while, and I don’t mind saying it. It’s different now. He’s here for the fans. There is so much happiness and excitement surrounding WWE. This is what I always envisioned for him. It’s amazing," Sean Waltman said. [H/T - 411 Mania]

Triple H has helped WWE reach new levels and the move to Netflix could help grow the company even more. With the Road to WrestleMania having officially kicked off, The Game could make things even more interesting for WWE fans.

