Triple H to move WWE RAW match involving top Champion to Backlash due to fans being upset? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has built a strong card for Backlash 2025 featuring multiple blockbuster matches. However, fans are upset that big stars like Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are missing the spectacle. The duo will compete in a huge match against Giulia and Roxanne Perez next week on RAW. Given the disappointment of fans, could The Game decide to move this match to Backlash instead?

Ad

One consistent trait in Triple H's booking is his willingness to listen to the fans. It is a huge match featuring stars like Ripley and the Women's World Champion, so fans believe it deserves to be in the premium live event. Adding it to the Backlash card could seriously boost the excitement in St. Louis and give the show an extra dose of star power.

Regardless of that, the creative team moving this match from RAW to Backlash is highly unlikely. WWE is heavily advertising this tag team match for next week's edition of the red brand. It is expected to headline the show from Louisville, KY. Canceling this match from RAW could lead to massive outrage from the fans present at the arena next week.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Triple H follows the five-match format for normal PLEs. As of now, WWE has already announced the five matches for Backlash, leaving little room for the addition of another big bout. That said, The Game could still plan some special segments at the spectacle this weekend to ensure the event delivers a memorable experience to the WWE Universe.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H to pit Rhea Ripley against IYO SKY after Backlash?

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will likely miss Backlash this week, but Triple H may have some huge plans for the two superstars. He could be planning to pit Ripley and SKY against each other in the weeks to come to start a blockbuster storyline for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Since RAW after WrestleMania, WWE has been constantly teasing tensions between Mami and the champion. While it appears that they currently have a friendly rivalry over the Women's World Title, The Game might be planning to escalate this feud to have a serious turn of events down the line.

If it happens, it could shake things up in the women's division. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley could go one-on-one at Money in the Bank next month for the Women's World Championship. They have incredible in-ring chemistry and a powerful storyline that might be enough to grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

It all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in mind. Only time will tell how the storyline between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley shapes up in the coming weeks after Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More