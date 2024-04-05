Triple H must add a match between former WWE champions to WrestleMania 40 after it was teased for next week's RAW

While WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the official lineup for both nights of WWE's biggest premium live event of the year, laying out the itinerary for WrestleMania 40, he could add one more match to the list.

The Game recently took to his official X/Twitter account to announce the card for the upcoming major event. The main event will be a highly anticipated bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as they compete for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although the card is impressive, The Game must book a matchup between Ricochet and Andrade for the event. The addition of Ricochet and Andrade to this extravaganza would surely improve the overall quality of the premium live event.

The match was teased on the latest edition of WWE RAW

Ricochet has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day. The One and Only has gone up against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh and defeated them both in recent weeks.

During the latest episode of RAW, The Judgment Day members kept a keen eye on Ricochet's match against Ivar from backstage. They discussed how to effectively battle Ricochet, considering his previous victories over their comrades.

The group offered Andrade full membership in The Judgment Day if El Idolo took care of Ricochet in case McDonagh failed to do so in the upcoming Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The match could be set up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will showcase the traditional Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday. Andrade and Ricochet could cross paths during the match to set up a confrontation at WrestleMania 40.

While Ricochet has been on the roster for a long time, Andrade returned for a second stint at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Following his impressive performance, he joined RAW. It remains intriguing to contemplate the outcome should these two wrestlers cross paths in the Battle Royal.

Involvement with The Judgment Day needs a center stage

Dominik Mysterio aspires to include Andrade in the faction, but other members appear to be less receptive to this notion.

Andrade, similar to Ricochet, has delivered exceptional performances on RAW since his comeback to WWE. Despite their involvement with the group, it seems that the former AEW star and Ricochet's trajectories will gain further clarity after tonight's SmackDown.

Placing these two in the spotlight at the most prestigious wrestling event, particularly during the unfolding Judgment Day saga, could be a wise decision. This action may not only raise their profiles as competitors but also shine a spotlight on The Judgment Day faction.

