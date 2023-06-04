Triple H must address major issue with Roman Reigns' current WWE Championship ahead of Money in the Bank

Triple H appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown to unveil Roman Reigns' new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two old titles have been redesigned as one new belt now that there is also a World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins on RAW.

Many fans have commented on the fact that the title has retained the original name despite now becoming a single championship belt, as there appears to be an issue with referring to the title as "undisputed."

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time since he held both of the titles, but now that Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the red brand, it cannot be claimed that his title is still undisputed.

This is something that Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Triple H are yet to address, but it could be that the title will be called just the Universal Championship in the future, or it could be to set up another storyline that will explain why the title retained the name despite becoming only one belt.

Could there be another Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match at WWE Survivor Series?

Following the WWE Draft, it's likely that the company will be wanting to have a traditional Survivor Series card this December, which could include world title vs world title.

This could mean a showdown between Seth Rollins and The Tribal Chief if both men are still the title holders by that time. Instead of a title vs title match, it could be a battle to decide which man can be called the Undisputed Champion, which makes sense since Rollins does still hold a huge win over his former stablemate.

Do you think Reigns and Seth Rollins will have to battle it out to decide who the real Undisputed Champion really is? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes