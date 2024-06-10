Triple H must avoid HUGE mistake with 35-year-old star ahead of WWE exit

Triple H is currently serving as WWE's Chief Content Officer and has been striving to cater to fans' desires under his regime. However, recent reports suggest Ricochet may depart from WWE after his contract expires in a short while.

So if the report holds true, then The King of Kings must avoid a significant mistake of failing to provide Ricochet with a proper farewell from the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will discuss considerable reasons why The Game must ensure the company bids farewell to The One and Only in a gracious manner.

A gracious farewell to Ricochet will open doors for a future return

Triple H must bid farewell to Ricochet graciously as it could pave the way for his potential return to WWE in the future. A well-executed farewell would conclude his tenure on a positive note, which is vital for fostering the possibility of a comeback for any departing star.

However, failing to provide Ricochet with a proper farewell could diminish the likelihood of his return to the Stamford-based promotion, considering his immense talent and age.

Triple H could address Ricochet's situation on television via farewell

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed Ricochet's potential departure from World Wrestling Entertainment. However, giving a proper farewell could provide Triple H with an opportunity to address this situation on television.

This approach would echo similar instances in the past, such as when Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, left WWE. In that case, the company publicly acknowledged Moxley's decision not to renew his contract and even promoted his farewell match.

Following this precedent, The Game could opt to give the 35-year-old star a similar send-off, allowing WWE to address Ricochet's situation transparently in front of the WWE Universe.

Ricochet deserves the same

Another reason Triple H must ensure a farewell for the former IC Champion is that Ricochet deserves it. The superstar's run in the Stamford-based promotion has been memorable, delivering some instant classic matches for the WWE Universe.

Additionally, both The Game and Ricochet seem to share a close relationship. Considering that Triple H was in charge of NXT during Ricochet's time in the developmental brand, it is easy to see why the star may be given a gracious exit from the company.

These factors provide strong and compelling reasons for the Chief Content Officer to give a proper farewell to the former IC Champion.

It remains to be seen what The Cerebral Assassin decides and whether Ricochet would receive a farewell from the Stamford-based promotion if he departs after the expiration of his contract this summer as rumors keep hinting at.

