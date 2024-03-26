Triple H must book a 10-man elimination match involving Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and other WWE stars at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is less than two weeks away, and many top stars, including Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio, have yet to be booked for a match on the show.

Rey and Dominik were involved in a heated feud last year, culminating in a stellar match at WrestleMania 39. Despite being separate for a while, "Dirty" Dom cost his father a win against Santos Escobar on the latest episode of SmackDown. Escobar is another performer who recently betrayed The Master of the 619.

Following his win against the Hall of Famer, Santos Escobar, alongside Dominik Mysterio, said in a backstage interview that the two hated Rey Mysterio.

"The stipulation was no LDF and no LWO. Last time I checked 'Dirty' Dom is Judgment Day. He’s not Legado del Fantasma. He’s not LWO. But the one thing we have in common is that we both hate Rey Mysterio."

With Santos Escobar and Dominik now on the same page, Triple H might look at having them combine forces with Berto, Angel, and Andrade. Their team could take on Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, and the rest of the LWO in a 10-man tag team elimination match at WrestleMania 40. There are multiple reasons why The Game-led creative team could book the potential bout.

Santos Escobar needs a big win on the biggest stage

Since moving to WWE's main roster, a big thing missing from Santos Escobar's career is a significant WrestleMania moment. While he helped Rey win against Dominik last year, he may be looking to top that at this year's Show of Shows.

Given that he and Rey have now parted ways, a win over the latter at WrestleMania would do wonders for Escobar's career.

Carlito and Dragon Lee have a score to settle with Escobar

Despite recently defeating Santos Escobar in a Street Fight on SmackDown, Carlito is still targeting Escobar due to his relationship with Rey Mysterio. This is also the case for Dragon Lee, who lost to Santos Escobar at Survivor Series last year and again on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Can "Dirty" Dom stand tall at The Show of Shows?

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most cowardly performers on the roster. However, he has always found a way to win. He notably secured the NXT North American Title on more than one occasion last year.

Since joining The Judgment Day, the RAW star's stock has risen. If the 10-man tag team match is an elimination contest, he could be the sole survivor and secure a massive win for his side.

Rey Mysterio on Dominik's connection with WWE fans

In September 2022, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable as he turned his back on his father and the WWE Universe.

Despite being on-screen rivals for the past year and a half, Rey recently praised his son while speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

"I’ll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together, and we see our son come out and we see the connection he has with the fans. It’s mind-blowing, and seeing his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn is unbelievable. I’m in awe every time I see it. When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that’s what you need, and he’s getting it."

Given his family name, it was always going to be difficult for "Dirty" Dom not to be associated with his father. However, as a part of The Judgment Day, the RAW star has managed to become one of the most despised heels in pro wrestling today.