Triple H must fix a major issue involving 3-time world champion before WrestleMania XL: What will WWE do?

WrestleMania XL's match card is beginning to take shape as we approach the pinnacle of the pro wrestling calendar. However, amidst the buildup to the top-class matches, it appears that Triple H may have lost focus on one of his main storylines.

The first-ever match booked for WrestleMania XL was the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner challenging Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. It feels like Bayley has been neglected far too many times in the promotion for her WrestleMania match.

Even after being added to the poster, it remains an issue. Bayley has transitioned into a fan-favorite face over the years. However, the match between Sky and her has not received the promotion it deserves.

We could see another movement soon from the wrestling faithful talking about Bayley, forcing them to give equal importance to the 3-time Champion's match. The story of Iyo Sky and Bayley, from their start together and now being against each is one of the greatest storylines of the past few years and is hopefully promoted with the same magnitude by Triple H going ahead.

Few matches that could be added to WrestleMania XL

Four Championships matches are sealed for WrestleMania XL. With the grand event being a two-night show, here are a few matches we feel could be added. The two obvious ones are Logan Paul vs Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs LA Knight.

Styles vs Knight was predictable given their heat over the months. However, Paul attacking Orton at the Elimination Chamber was a surprise to all with both the superstars facing each other in Philadelphia.

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. With revenge on the mind, Jey and Jimmy could face each other one-on-one at WrestleMania XL. It was rumored months ago, that Gunther's opponent was scheduled to be Chad Gable, if not for Brock Lesnar. As of this week's RAW, multiple people could face Gunther at WrestleMania XL in a five or six-way match.

The Judgment Day and Kabuki Warriors could defend their Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. At the same time, the challengers are unknown and could be determined in any possible way, setting up the match. Additionally, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal could make their return to the show.

At the Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to match. We could see two situations that could happen, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania XL night two is a sure shot. However, we could see The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one. Another match could be just The Rock vs Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania night one.