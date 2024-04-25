Triple H must make a huge decision with Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline at WWE Draft; the wrong move may ruin his story

Triple H has declared the beginning of a new era in WWE, and the upcoming Draft 2024 must see him avoid a massive mistake involving Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns is likely gone for some time, and Cody Rhodes is set to take over SmackDown. Solo Sikoa is seemingly the new Tribal Chief and has evolved into a new character within The Bloodline. He may be tempted to go after The American Nightmare, who was involved in an extended feud with their family.

However, The Game should use the opportunity to keep them separate for a while. A lot was invested in making Rhodes finish his story. He deserves a chance to show what more he can do now that he is at the top before immediately resuming his feuds. Thus, they must be drafted to different brands on SmackDown this week.

Cody Rhodes will remain on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa is prepared for a massive run to lead The Bloodline, and fans are excited to see what's next for the faction in Roman Reigns' absence. However, he doesn't have enough credibility yet to go after Cody Rhodes for his championship. Instead, Sikoa must establish his authority to climb the roster and enter the title picture.

WWE has revealed a few rules that will govern the upcoming 2024 Draft, which will commence on SmackDown. As per the announcement, Cody Rhodes will remain on the blue brand, as the champions are immune to the Draft. The American Nightmare handed over Monday Night RAW's reins to Main Event Jey Uso.

He defeated Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will replace the Tribal Chief on the blue brand. Thus, The Bloodline needs to move to RAW during the 2024 Draft. Interestingly, Solo Sikoa with Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman are eligible to pick in the first SmackDown round on Friday.

A fresh start for The Bloodline without Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has officially taken over The Bloodline, arguing that "losing has consequences." Now that he has seemingly replaced Roman Reigns as the leader, he could use a fresh start on RAW with his new persona, alongside his MFT Tama Tonga and The Wiseman Paul Heyman. Interestingly, this would potentially put them on the same brand as Jey Uso, where they could occasionally cross paths.

With the creative team investing efforts into long-term storytelling, we could see their fates intertwined toward something bigger. Instead of overdoing the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, WWE must give the storyline a well-deserved break. It would also allow The American Nightmare to meet new challengers and engage in fresh feuds on SmackDown.

Set up The Bloodline Civil War

Instead of forcing an instant feud between The Bloodline and Jey Uso, WWE could have the faction cost their brother occasionally. This would show Jey standing against them for a long until he has his allies. Jimmy Uso was recently ruled out of action due to an injury, and there is no update on when he will return.

The Bloodline could eventually end up in civil war, especially when Roman Reigns returns. It would be more interesting to see Solo Sikoa establish himself as The Tribal Chief and subtly taunt Roman Reigns to build anticipation. He has been on a losing streak since beating John Cena last year and could use some time away from Cody Rhodes to focus more on strengthening his position on the roster.