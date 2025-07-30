  • home icon
Triple H needs to avoid massive WWE title change involving The Judgment Day at SummerSlam due to the past few months

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 30, 2025 07:33 GMT
Triple H &amp; The Judgment Day
Triple H & The Judgment Day [Image Source: WWE.com & WWE on X]

SummerSlam 2025 is knocking on the door, and Triple H has been going all out to make it a blockbuster event. Several championships will be defended at the annual spectacle, with a few potentially changing hands. The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio will also defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles in a marquee match this weekend.

However, Triple H should avoid having Dirty Dom lose the coveted title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Judgment Day has once again risen to power after months of conflicts on WWE RAW, and Mysterio is a key member of it, holding the Intercontinental Title since WrestleMania 41. Having him lose the title to AJ Styles at SummerSlam could disrupt this momentum.

It could then potentially lead to a premature breakup or a seismic shift with the faction. Besides, Dominik Mysterio hasn't yet established his footing as the Intercontinental Champion, as he was out of in-ring action for the past few months due to an injury. Therefore, taking the title away from him at this point, where he hasn't had many title defenses, would make his championship reign a fiasco.

Mysterio has become one of the most successful heels in WWE, and Triple H seemingly views him as a future star. Losing the title in just four months of winning it could halt his development as a top-tier heel, especially since the 28-year-old has been positioned as a central figure in high-profile storylines. Hence, the creative team needs to ensure that it doesn't make such a blunder at SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day is currently in its gold rush era, with every member of the faction having a title around their waist. If Dominik Mysterio loses his gold at the summer event, it could deal a crushing blow to his group's momentum. Moreover, it could make Mysterio look like a weak link within The Judgment Day, leading to internal tensions and conflicts.

Triple H needs to give Dominik Mysterio a lengthy Intercontinental Title reign

Under Triple H's creative regime, WWE titles have frequently changed hands, and most of the championship reigns have remained short. However, The Game must not follow this pattern with Dominik Mysterio. He must ensure that The Judgment Day member has a lengthy reign at least until WrestleMania 42.

Mysterio has evolved into one of the most compelling heels in WWE, drawing massive heat from crowds. His ability to generate heat while still being cheered by some fans shows his growing star power. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team needs to capitalize on it, making him a bigger star in the company.

For that to happen, WWE needs to book him as a dominant Intercontinental Champion. A lengthy title reign will not only establish him as a top player but will also boost his credibility. This will work as a springboard in his rise to the main event scene in the Stamford-based promotion.

Besides, Dominik Mysterio recently appeared in AAA TripleMania XXXIII outside WWE. This suggests that Triple H plans to showcase him in other promotions as a major star. Hence, keeping the Intercontinental Title with him for a prolonged period will help the company portray Dirty Dom as a bigger star even outside WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
