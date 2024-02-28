Triple H needs to bring back two popular stars after Shawn Spears' massive WWE return

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to do one thing after Shawn Spears' massive return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Spears made his big return on the latest edition of NXT. He attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair and removed his hood to a loud pop from fans in attendance. The WWE Universe was left surprised by the return as the Stamford-based promotion managed to keep it a secret until the very last moment.

Wrestling Twitter is quite excited over Spears' return to the Stamford-based promotion, and many fans are now calling for Triple H to bring back Shawn's wife and former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce. She worked for the Stamford-based company from 2015 to 2021 and did quite well as a member of The IIconics. Royce and Billie Kay were insanely over with fans back then.

Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears welcomed their baby boy in January last year. In December 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting another baby boy, due sometime in 2024. Triple H could bring back Lee as another big surprise following the arrival of her second baby. Lee could do well as Spears' manager for a while before she gets back into the ring once again. Later, The Game could give fans what they have been wanting for quite some time now: an IIconics return.

What the future has in store for Cassie Lee remains to be seen.

Will The IIconics follow Shawn Spears back to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Fans would love for Triple H to bring back Billie Kay as well if he manages to sign Peyton Royce, also known as Cassie Lee, to a deal. The WWE Universe did not appreciate one bit when The IIconics were split up. Things only got worse later, as both women were shockingly released in 2021.

An IIconics reunion on WWE TV in 2024 is bound to be a massive moment. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion and could be a huge addition to the women's tag team division on the main roster.

Should Triple H consider bringing back Royce and Kay to WWE somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!