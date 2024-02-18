Triple H needs to have a private conversation with Roman Reigns about his latest tweet ASAP before it's too late

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H immediately needs to chat with Roman Reigns after the latter's latest post on Twitter.

On this week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief officially welcomed The Rock in The Bloodline, and the faction is as strong as ever. Shortly after the show went off-air, Reigns shared a backstage video where he bragged about The Bloodline's domination.

Roman Reigns claimed at one point in the video that The Bloodline had "a vice grip on this Game's throat" and "can't nobody do anything about it now." Interestingly, when Reigns finished uttering the sentence, he let out an evil laugh. At the exact moment, WWE CCO Triple H was seen behind him.

Was this a coincidence? Or was this a hint to the fans that The Bloodline had "a vice grip" on Triple H's throat, and he couldn't do anything about it?

Triple H needs to do the needful and have a private conversation with Reigns as soon as possible. The Game needs to ask Reigns if The Bloodline was up to something sinister and whether The Tribal Chief was referring to him in the video.

If The Game senses that something's off, he needs to take immediate and strict measures to ensure that The Bloodline doesn't cross the line and target him in the near future.

Triple H wasn't happy with The Rock and Roman Reigns' actions during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event

At WrestleMania XL Kickoff, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, and it almost led to a brawl. Later, The Great One and Roman Reigns approached The Game backstage. The Hollywood megastar told the WWE Chief Content Officer to handle the situation during the chat.

On the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Triple H addressed the situation and said The Rock and The Bloodline acted as if they had authority, but they didn't. He made it clear that the answers came from one place, and it was him. This promo led many to believe a power struggle storyline could be in the cards.

What do you think? Should Triple H talk with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.