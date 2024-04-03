Triple H needs to have a serious talk with The Rock about his unacceptable actions after WWE RAW went off-air

WWE's CCO Triple H needs to have a chat with his old rival The Rock about what happened after this week's RAW went off-air.

On WWE RAW, The Great One and Roman Reigns brawled with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the final segment. In the end, The Bloodline stood tall over a beaten and battered babyface duo.

The Rock attacked a referee after RAW went off the air

After the show went off the air, a referee approached a downed Seth Rollins and began checking in on him.

The Brahma Bull suddenly noticed the referee, walked towards him, and hit him with his belt as hard as he could. The referee screamed in pain and immediately bailed, unable to process what had just happened. Roman Reigns seemed amused by what happened and began taunting the referee in question.

Triple H needs to have a talk with The Brahma Bull, stating that he just can't go around attacking WWE referees. The ref was simply doing his job, and attacking him could have consequences. The CCO might fine the TKO Board Member for putting his hands on a WWE official.

Dwayne Johnson's fan following could take a massive hit

Moreover, Triple H needs to explain to The Rock that he boasts a massive fan following, and what he did to the referee might leave a bad taste in many of his fans' mouths.

Rock is well-known for his heartwarming videos on his social media handles. Fans certainly won't appreciate the Hollywood icon beating the tar out of a defenseless referee who was simply doing his job.

The Rock could've seriously injured the official

Also, Triple H needs to tell The Rock that the referee could have been seriously hurt after being attacked with the belt. He certainly seemed to be in intense pain after The Great One hit him out of nowhere.

In the future, the officials might refuse to work for WWE due to Rock's actions, as it creates an unsafe work environment for them. To avoid such issues, The Game might confront The Final Boss soon.

