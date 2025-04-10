Triple H to officially announce the blockbuster WWE arrival of ex-AEW star on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H could make a big official announcement on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. With just 10 days remaining before WrestleMania 41 begins, The Game could bring back ex-AEW star Miro to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Known in WWE as Rusev, Miro left the Tony Khan-led company back in February 2025. The Bulgarian Brute wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion between 2010 and 2020, winning the United States Championship three times during his tenure.

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Rusev has been signed by WWE once again. It was previously speculated that The Bulgarian Brute would make a comeback alongside Lana, who was his real-life partner and on-screen manager. However, CJ Perry seemingly won’t be coming back to the company, at least for now.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Thus, The Game could bring just Miro back on SmackDown and field him as a future contender for the United States Championship. The US Title scene is hotly contested on the blue brand already, with LA Knight as the reigning champion staving off challenges from Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes, among others.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Rusev could interfere in a major WWE title match at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match on the previous week’s episode of SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf rammed the former Universal Champion through a table to secure the victory as he beat the ten count while his opponent couldn’t. Now, The New Bloodline member is headed to WrestleMania 41 to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Ad

Interestingly, the match could face interference from Rusev, who may try to leave his mark and put himself in the title race for the US Championship. This would instantly crush Fatu’s chance at winning the title, and Knight would retain the belt via the champion’s advantage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since The Samoan Werewolf and The Bulgarian Brute have similar physiques, this could set them up for an interesting feud. Moreover, Miro could also attack Fatu if he manages to dethrone The Megastar in Las Vegas. Thus, Rusev could work his way to earn a title shot following WrestleMania 41 as he targets Fatu.

Triple H could use The Bulgarian Brute to give The Samoan Werewolf a strong start as the new United States Champion. This would also help Fatu sharpen his claws in case Solo Sikoa asks him to hand over the US Title to him, just the way he was asked to hand over the WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa last year.

It would be interesting to see when Rusev will make his appearance in WWE and if he will be featured in WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More