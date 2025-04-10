Triple H to officially announce the blockbuster WWE arrival of ex-AEW star on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H could make a big official announcement on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. With just 10 days remaining before WrestleMania 41 begins, The Game could bring back ex-AEW star Miro to the Stamford-based promotion.
Known in WWE as Rusev, Miro left the Tony Khan-led company back in February 2025. The Bulgarian Brute wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion between 2010 and 2020, winning the United States Championship three times during his tenure.
According to a recent report by PWInsider, Rusev has been signed by WWE once again. It was previously speculated that The Bulgarian Brute would make a comeback alongside Lana, who was his real-life partner and on-screen manager. However, CJ Perry seemingly won’t be coming back to the company, at least for now.
Thus, The Game could bring just Miro back on SmackDown and field him as a future contender for the United States Championship. The US Title scene is hotly contested on the blue brand already, with LA Knight as the reigning champion staving off challenges from Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes, among others.
While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Rusev could interfere in a major WWE title match at WrestleMania 41
Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match on the previous week’s episode of SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf rammed the former Universal Champion through a table to secure the victory as he beat the ten count while his opponent couldn’t. Now, The New Bloodline member is headed to WrestleMania 41 to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship.
Interestingly, the match could face interference from Rusev, who may try to leave his mark and put himself in the title race for the US Championship. This would instantly crush Fatu’s chance at winning the title, and Knight would retain the belt via the champion’s advantage.
Since The Samoan Werewolf and The Bulgarian Brute have similar physiques, this could set them up for an interesting feud. Moreover, Miro could also attack Fatu if he manages to dethrone The Megastar in Las Vegas. Thus, Rusev could work his way to earn a title shot following WrestleMania 41 as he targets Fatu.
Triple H could use The Bulgarian Brute to give The Samoan Werewolf a strong start as the new United States Champion. This would also help Fatu sharpen his claws in case Solo Sikoa asks him to hand over the US Title to him, just the way he was asked to hand over the WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa last year.
It would be interesting to see when Rusev will make his appearance in WWE and if he will be featured in WrestleMania 41.