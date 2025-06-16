Triple H to officially turn two WWE stars babyface & allow them to quit their faction? Exploring the possibility

WWE under Triple H’s creative control has been seeing major shifts, from title changes to major call-ups from NXT, superstars competing in multiple brands, and much more. The Game might bring more changes and turn the two SmackDown Superstars babyface, while also having them quit their faction.

The two stars in question are Los Garza (Berto and Angel), who are currently competing on the Friday Night SmackDown and are part of the Legado Del Fantasma faction. Los Garza recently won a big match and were crowned the new AAA World Tag Team Champions at the 2025 Triplemanía Regia. They have clinched the title after nine long years.

Following Los Garza’s monumental win at AAA, Triple H could turn Berto and Angel babyface, and they could officially quit Legado Del Fantasma. The group has been facing problems in recent times, and as their leader, Santos Escobar, and Los Garza are not getting along and are on the verge of a fallout, the faction could soon be disbanded.

While the scenario sounds possible, it is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Triple H opens about WWE buying the AAA promotion

WWE announced that it had purchased the AAA promotion during the WrestleMania 41 pre-show.

Triple H expressed his views on the acquisition of the Mexican pro wrestling brand at Mania’s post-show press conference.

The Game expressed that he has been a big fan of Lucha Libre style. He said they want to keep the tradition alive and are not looking to change its style, and wants to help the product and stars there grow.

“I’m a big fan of lucha as a style. I think having all styles is incredibly valuable. Obviously, we have a particular one that we like to do with WWE, but that does not mean we’re looking to massively revamp anything. I’m looking to keep traditional Lucha Libre as traditional Lucha Libre within that world and just help it to grow, and help the athletes who grew up fans of it in those markets to realize their dream, just like we’re helping to do in the US." (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see how Los Garza act as the new AAA Tag Team Champions and whether they will defend their titles on SmackDown.

