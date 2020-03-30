Triple H on why he is thankful for not competing at WrestleMania 36

The last time Triple H didn't wrestle at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 23, in 2007.

He has competed in 12 consecutive WrestleManias ever since then.

WWE EVP Triple H was a guest on the latest edition of ESPN's SportsCenter. The Game discussed several aspects of the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event and opened up on not being a part of the show in an in-ring capacity.

When Triple H was asked whether he is now a full-time front-office guy or if he's planning to come back to the squared circle, here's what he had to say in response:

Right now, I'm a full-time office guy. It's funny, ironically I wasn't scheduled to be in this year's WrestleMania anyway. Every year as time goes by, it gets more and more hectic for me. Getting in the ring just becomes an added burden. Especially this year, with the way things turned out, and what we have to accomplish, I was very thankful I wasn't scheduled to be in the ring this year, because it would have been almost virtually impossible to do everything else that's happening.

The last time Triple H didn't wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All was in 2007. He was out with an injury at the time and made his return later that year at SummerSlam. The Game took on former Evolution team-mate Batista at last year's WrestleMania and defeated The Animal in a hard-fought match.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting WrestleMania this year, Triple H already has a lot on his plate. After being a part of 12 consecutive WrestleMania events, Triple H certainly deserves a night off at this year's show.