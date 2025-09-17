Triple H, pick up the phone! 4 Original members of The Nexus who want to return

Under the Triple H-led creative regime, WWE has already pulled some returns & unexpected turns. Recently, the comeback of AJ Lee is a big proof that the King of the Kings can still make major decisions.

The Nexus is one of the major factions whose return is speculated upon in the company on various occasions, but has yet to unfold. In this article, we will be looking at the four original members of Nexus who want to return, and if Triple H wants to reunite the OG faction, he can just pick up his phone and call them.

#4. Former WWE star Darren Young

Darren Young is famous for his work as Prime Time Player in the tag team division along with Titus O' Neil. Before this, he was also part of the Original Nexus team along with Wade Barrett and other members.

Back in an interview in May 2020, Darren revealed that Nexus was scheduled to be back at WrestleMania that year in Tampa, but the plans did not come to fruition.

"If Nexus would've come back... and who knows what would've happened, but we were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania. Yeah, this year's WrestleMania in Tampa," Young said.

WWE Network @WWENetwork "You're either Nexus or you're against us." The Nexus was born 1️⃣1️⃣ years ago today on #WWERaw.

Darren disclosing this is proof that he was excited to make his return as a Nexus member, and if Triple H gives him this opportunity, he will indeed make his comeback.

#3. David Otunga

David Otunga is another name on the list who seems ready to make his comeback as a Nexus member to seek vengeance against John Cena. In a podcast on The F Y'all, he targeted the 17x World Champion for burying Nexus and pitched an idea for the comeback of the faction, where they make their return to beat up the Cenation Leader.

"I think it's a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his a**. I think that's what should happen. He should be about to [cut a promo]. Then all of a sudden, who's come to the crowd, who pops up on the ring? Boom, it's payback. It's your receipt. Our receipt," he said.

With this, it's clear that David is ready to make his return as Nexus and to take out John Cena in the Triple H-led era.

#2. Heath Slater is ready to return in Triple H's creative regime

Heath Slater is a former member of Nexus. From his words in previous conversations, it seems that he is ready to get the band back together. In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, he teased the idea of getting his OG faction back and taking over the NXT brand.

He also pointed out how the NWO and DX faction have already made their comebacks several times. So why wouldn't Nexus return?

"Imagine if, you know, there's a damn NXT show, things are happening, and then we all come back and jump the guardrail. You know what I mean? Imagine if that happened. Hell, DX came back six times. NWO came back three times. Why can't Nexus come back once, you know?" Slater said.

He further added that the situation is picking up. The phone call and dialing the number are only needed, as many Nexus members are ready to make their comeback in the Triple H-led company.

#1. Justin Gabriel is ready to return

Gabriel is the final member on the list who would be thrilled to return under Triple H's creative regime. In an interview last year, he disclosed his talks with the WWE about returning to the Performance Centre in 2023. However, those meetings fell away later.

"There's been quite a few and the talks never go anywhere. I'm getting a little bit older now. They recently wanted me to be a coach because I've been in this business over 30 years now, wrestling 27 [years]. That kinda like went nowhere. That was during the transition stage where the company that bought them and UFC [Endeavor] were kinda in the transition, so I didn't really bother them too much about that. Those talks kinda just fell away," Justin said.

So, it seems that if Triple H initiates a conversation again with Gabriel for an in-ring comeback in WWE, then he will surely be ready to do the same.

