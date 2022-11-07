Triple H and popular sports star had "conversations" to discuss potential WWE deal

As WWE's new Chief Content Officer, Triple H is heavily involved with who the company signs, one person he spoke to recently was popular soccer star Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Nicknamed The Beast, Akinfenwa made a name for himself less so with his skills on the soccer field but more from his infectious personality and impressive feats of strength that went viral over the years.

During a recent conversation with Cultaholic, the 40-year-old said that he and The King of Kings had talks over a deal as well as exchanging messages back and forth with each other:

"There was conversations. There was truth in conversations. My team sat down with their team. To be fair, me and Triple H had sent messages. These were times when I was still 100% concentrating on football. Now I’m retired, I was lucky enough to play 22 years, now I’m finished, I want to try my hands at many different things and what lands, lands." [H/T Cultaholic]

Akinfenwa recently linked up with former WWE Champion Sheamus as the two powerhouses detailed their gym regiments while shooting a promotional video with BT Sport for Clash At The Castle.

Returning WWE star says conversations with Triple H led to his comeback

Since taking over as head of WWE creative from Vince McMahon in July 2022, The Game has brought back many released stars, including Karrion Kross and his real-life wife, Scarlett.

Speaking to The Sun, Kross said that his calls with Hunter were integral to him and his partner choosing to return "home" to WWE:

"One day he [Triple H] was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV." [H/T The Sun]

Other stars that have returned to WWE during The Game's regime include the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Storwman, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and many more.

